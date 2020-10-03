Advertisement

Winter is coming: Road salt arrives by ship in Michigan’s UP

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) - How serious is winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula? Road salt arrives by ship.

Indeed, a freighter dropped 20,000 tons of salt in Hancock on Wednesday, the first of two deliveries, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

David Mattila of Mattila Rock and Dock said the salt will be used in five western Upper Peninsula counties.

He said salt is bought by the state, dropped at the dock and then delivered by truck.

“We go all the way to Ironwood, Marinesco, Covington,” Mattila said. “This year we’re also going to Republic and Ishpeming.”

The salt is mined in Goderich, Ontario, Canada. The ship, the Algomah Mariner, first stopped in Sault Ste. Marie before crossing Lake Superior to Hancock.

