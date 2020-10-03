Williamston edges Haslett 17-13

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets played a very good first half against the Haslett Vikings. They had a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before connecting on a 15-yard touchdown pass to add more points with 31 seconds to go in the half. The Hornets headed into the break with a commanding 17-0. Haslett would not go away quietly, though. They roared back in the second half, scoring 13 points. But it would not be enough. Williamston hung on to win 17-13.

Williamston improves to 3-0 and will travel to Ionia next week. Haslett loses their third straight game decided by a single possession, falling to 0-3. They take on St John’s next week at home.

