Advertisement

Voters consider adding tech devices to search warrant rule

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan voters are being asked to amend the state constitution by requiring a search warrant before police examine a wireless phone or other electronic devices.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 said warrants are necessary in an age when phones and computers are loaded with sensitive information. The proposed amendment would affirm that position by locking it in Michigan’s chief legal document.

Michigan would join 12 states with similar provisions, according to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

“I personally will vote for it. It represents strong protections for electronic data,” said Bill Vailliencourt, the Livingston County prosecutor and past president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.

“If the U.S. Supreme Court were ever to change its interpretation of the Fourth Amendment, this would provide separate protection,” he said.

The House and Senate unanimously voted to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot. Sen. Jim Runestad, a Republican from Oakland County, had tried for years to put it in front of voters but couldn’t get it through the Legislature until 2020.

He said he was partly inspired by the use of surveillance devices, known as StingRays or Hailstorms, that act like a cell tower and often connect to cellphones.

“There’s not going to be any wiggle room — oh, well, we’ll worry about the warrant later. No, you better have a warrant or you’re going to be in trouble,” Runestad said.

Kevin Hayes of Grosse Pointe Park, who voted in favor, said he was puzzled when he saw the amendment on the ballot. He couldn’t recall any publicity about why it had been proposed and did his own research.

High-tech devices weren’t “thought of in the 1960s when the constitution was written. This shows we’re willing to adapt to the changing times,” said Hayes, 37, who works in cybersecurity.

Supporters include the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

“While the U.S. Supreme Court has made some good decisions in recent years on this, we don’t know what technology is in the pipeline,” said Merissa Kovach, an ACLU policy strategist. “We don’t want to play whack-a-mole with our privacy rights when a new form of technology comes up.”

Citizens Research Council sees benefits for the public and police.

The amendment “could save money for law enforcement agencies by relieving them of the burden of defending unlawful searches or electronic data seized without a warrant,” the group said in an analysis of the proposal.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Winter is coming: Road salt arrives by ship in Michigan’s UP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The salt is mined in Goderich, Ontario, Canada. The ship, the Algomah Mariner, first stopped in Sault Ste. Marie before crossing Lake Superior to Hancock.

Ap

Some coastal residents choosing northern Michigan amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of residents moving to Traverse City, Michigan, from cities on the east and west coasts has been increasing since July.

Ap

Grants to help Detroit businesses financially hurt by virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The funding is part of the Michigan Small Business Restart Program. Grants of up to $20,000 are being awarded, according to the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

News

Capitol City’s little racers are Lansing’s best kept secret

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jace Harper
The Capitol Quarter Midget Association racers have been burning rubber since 1959.

Latest News

News

Drive through flu vaccines at the Breslin Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

News

1 killed, FBI agent shot in Michigan

Updated: 11 hours ago
One man is dead and an FBI agent is recovering after a shooting in Madison Heights.

News

High school football scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan in week 3

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
High school football scores and highlights from around Mid-Michigan in week 3 of the season.

Sports

Game of the Week: Portland beats Lansing Catholic 21-7

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Portland has won 28 straight CAAC-White games

News

Senator Barrett speaks on his experience with COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Republican State Senator Tom Barrett speaks out after personally recovering from COVID-19.