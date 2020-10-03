Advertisement

University of Michigan invests in research projects to combat racism

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo -- The Detroit News reported some of the research projects will include how residents can play a role in eliminating racist policies, including racism experiences of Asian Americans during the pandemic, and the impact of redrawn legislative districts on minority voting power.
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo -- The Detroit News reported some of the research projects will include how residents can play a role in eliminating racist policies, including racism experiences of Asian Americans during the pandemic, and the impact of redrawn legislative districts on minority voting power.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is investing in six research projects aimed at combatting racism. Faculty members said the university failed to push for change in the wake of global protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. According to the executive vice president for academic affairs, the university’s $270,000 investment is part of the university’s work to examine systemic racism and contribute to finding ways to address it. The Detroit News reported some of the research projects will include how residents can play a role in eliminating racist policies, including racism experiences of Asian Americans during the pandemic, and the impact of redrawn legislative districts on minority voting power.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Biden: Trump diagnosis is ‘bracing reminder’ of virus stakes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden is offering sympathy to President Donald Trump over his coronavirus diagnosis while casting the moment as a reminder of the health crisis facing the United States.

Ap

New tropical storm headed for Mexico’s Yucatan coast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma is headed for a Saturday collision with the resort-lined coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and it's likely to bring torrential rains to a large swath of southern Mexico.

News

Protesters gather at rally over state decision’s regarding nursing homes amid pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
A group of people gathered at a rally demanding Governor Whitmer to resign over the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Decision 2020

Chairman Cox provides statement on Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Chairman Laura Cox provided the following statement regarding Friday’s 4-3 decision

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer provides statement on emergency powers ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer has provided the following statement on the emergency powers ruling.

News

First EEE case discovered in Upper Peninsula

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The state of Michigan has confirmed the first-ever case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Baraga County, which is also the first EEE case in the Upper Peninsula this year.

News

Holt expands exterior WiFi for students and community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
We are five weeks into the school year and districts are still working out the kinks to online learning.

Decision 2020

Michigan has systems in place for secure elections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A record-setting number of Michiganders have already requested absentee ballots.

News

Mason gun shop sued in wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The victim's mother, Gail Duncan, is suing on behalf of her estate for wrongful death.

News

Health officials confirm 780 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 126,358 cases and 6,788 deaths.