University of Michigan invests in research projects to combat racism

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is investing in six research projects aimed at combatting racism. Faculty members said the university failed to push for change in the wake of global protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. According to the executive vice president for academic affairs, the university’s $270,000 investment is part of the university’s work to examine systemic racism and contribute to finding ways to address it. The Detroit News reported some of the research projects will include how residents can play a role in eliminating racist policies, including racism experiences of Asian Americans during the pandemic, and the impact of redrawn legislative districts on minority voting power.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.