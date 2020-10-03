Shirkey issues statement in response to Michigan Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on the Governor’s emergency powers:

"This ruling is great news for Michigan. The courts have ruled in favor of a government system of checks and balances and citizens will benefit the most.

This ruling does not alter our collective responsibility to protect ourselves and others by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands. The virus still presents a threat to our health and we must be vigilant in our actions.

The Senate stands ready to work with the Governor to do what is necessary for Michigan to lead by example by informing, inspiring, and enabling citizens to do what’s necessary and responsible.

Now is the time for bipartisan action to transition from government operating in fear of the virus to government managing life in the presence of the virus. Our communities, businesses, and organizations have an opportunity to continue to prove that they can operate responsibly, and state government has an opportunity to demonstrate trust in our citizenry."

