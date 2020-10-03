Advertisement

Shirkey issues statement in response to Michigan Supreme Court ruling

(WSAZ)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on the Governor’s emergency powers:

"This ruling is great news for Michigan.  The courts have ruled in favor of a government system of checks and balances and citizens will benefit the most.

This ruling does not alter our collective responsibility to protect ourselves and others by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands.  The virus still presents a threat to our health and we must be vigilant in our actions.

The Senate stands ready to work with the Governor to do what is necessary for Michigan to lead by example by informing, inspiring, and enabling citizens to do what’s necessary and responsible.

Now is the time for bipartisan action to transition from government operating in fear of the virus to government managing life in the presence of the virus.  Our communities, businesses, and organizations have an opportunity to continue to prove that they can operate responsibly, and state government has an opportunity to demonstrate trust in our citizenry."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU political expert speaks on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Professor Grossman says this is new territory and a new speed bump in American presidential politics.

News

Protesters gather at rally over state decision’s regarding nursing homes amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
A group of people gathered at a rally demanding Governor Whitmer to resign over the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Decision 2020

Chairman Cox provides statement on Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Chairman Laura Cox provided the following statement regarding Friday’s 4-3 decision

News

Governor Whitmer provides statement on emergency powers ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer has provided the following statement on the emergency powers ruling.

Latest News

News

First EEE case discovered in Upper Peninsula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The state of Michigan has confirmed the first-ever case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Baraga County, which is also the first EEE case in the Upper Peninsula this year.

News

Holt expands exterior WiFi for students and community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
We are five weeks into the school year and districts are still working out the kinks to online learning.

Decision 2020

Michigan has systems in place for secure elections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A record-setting number of Michiganders have already requested absentee ballots.

News

Mason gun shop sued in wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The victim's mother, Gail Duncan, is suing on behalf of her estate for wrongful death.

News

Health officials confirm 780 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 126,358 cases and 6,788 deaths.

News

UP moves back to phase 4 of reopening plan due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The region saw a sharp increase, and now has what officials are calling the most concerning numbers in the state.