Senator Barrett speaks on his experience with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican State Senator Tom Barrett speaks out after personally recovering from COVID-19.

Barrett tested positive back in August and says it hasn’t changed his opinion on what he thinks of the virus, and the power the Governor used to stop its spread.

“It doesn’t change my underlying position about whether or not a governor, this governor, or any other governor should have unilateral control about decisions regarding our individual day-to-day lives in such the manner that she has, you know. I don’t think that kindergarteners should be forced to wear masks for 7 hours in school,” said Barrett.

Senator Barrett says he has fully recovered from his bout with COVID-19, and is excited to work with the legislature to move Michigan in a positive direction.

