Protesters gather at rally over state decision’s regarding nursing homes amid pandemic

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, a group of people gathered at a rally demanding Governor Whitmer to resign over the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

The protestors are blaming Governor Whitmer for deaths of elderly people who caught COVID-19 in nursing homes. They take issue with the state’s decision to allow nursing homes to take in patients with COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic-instead of putting them in separate facilities.

The state says more than 2,100 people have died of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

But the protesters say the state is under-reporting deaths by not listing people who died in assisted living and other facilities.

And, they say this all comes back to the Governor’s decision to expose so many vulnerable people who already had health problems.

“There had to be knowledge regarding these COVID positives going in with these high-risk patients. What I would hope would come out of today, which is impossible, is for her to be dethroned basically,” said protester Ginger Wilson.

The governor has used her emergency powers to set up the “Care and Recovery Centers” for elderly COVID-19 patients in residential facilities that do not have a unit to isolate them.

