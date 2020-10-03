Pewamo-Westphalia continues to roll with big win over Dansville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates are off to yet another great start. P-W moved to (3-0) with a convincing 62-0 victory over Dansville at home. The Pirates are looking to defend their D-7 State Title from last season.

Dansville fell to (1-2) with the loss. The Aggies have had a tough schedule to start the season. After taking down Bath in week 1, the Aggies fell to Fowler in week 2 and then had to face the Pirates.

Pewamo-Westphalia faces Saranac in week 4.

Dansville faces Laingsburg in week 4.

