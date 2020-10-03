Advertisement

New tropical storm headed for Mexico’s Yucatan coast

Image Source: MGN -- A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the Yucatan peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma is headed for a Saturday collision with the resort-lined coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and it’s likely to bring torrential rains to a large swath of southern Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) of rainfall are likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba. Even heavier rains could follow over other parts of southern Mexico.

