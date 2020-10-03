MSU political expert speaks on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the president in the hospital, a Michigan State University political expert is weighing in on what could happen in the last four weeks of the presidential campaign. He even speaks on the impact this could have on President Trump’s re-election bid.

“The immediate effect will be to take him off the campaign trail for a couple of weeks, which can have an influence. We do know from experiments where they’ve actually sent politicians to random places that local events help them increase support for the candidates in that area and get better media coverage,” said Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at MSU Matt Grossman.

Professor Grossman says this is new territory and a new speed bump in American presidential politics. He reasons that President Trump contracting COVID-19 could majorly impact how people decide to vote all the way up to Election Day.

