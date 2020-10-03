Advertisement

Michigan announces almost 100,000 have recovered from COVID-19

(Eau Claire City-County Health Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to be hit by the novel coronavirus, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announces 1,158 new cases in Michigan and 13 new deaths linked to the virus.

State totals have now climbed to 127,516 cases and 6,801 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,633 cases and 51 deaths.

Jackson County reported 1,149 cases and 44 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 511 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reported 649 cases and 10 deaths.

Clinton County reports 640 cases and 14 deaths.

But the good news is MDHHS reports almost 100,000 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19. Recoveries in Michigan have climbed to 99,521, up more than 4,000 from last week.

This number is updated weekly.

