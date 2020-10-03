Mason shuts out Saint Johns to stay perfect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs have not lost a regular season game since 2018. That streak continued tonight after the Bulldogs went on the road to shut out the Saint Johns Redwings 33-0.

Mason gets revenge from a pre-district playoff loss to the Redwings in 2019 and move to (3-0) on the season.

Saint Johns falls to (0-3).

Next up for Mason is Fowlerville in week 4. Next up for St. Johns is Haslett.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.