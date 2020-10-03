Lawnmower causes shed to catch fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NIESA and Meridian Township police responded to a 20′x24′ shed that caught fire in Williamston.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 in the afternoon Saturday.

Crews on scene told News 10 the shed caught fire after the homeowner finished mowing his lawn.

He placed the mower in the shed, and the mower backfired, igniting the shed.

News 10 is told there are no injuries.

The fire is out and the shed was a total loss.

