Lansing Police Department hosts recruitment fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department hosted a virtual recruitment fair Saturday.

The department said they are looking to hire new police officers.

If hired, officers would work with START (Special Tactics and Rescue Team), K9, Undercover Narcotics, Federal Task Force Officers (ATF, DEA, FBI), community police officers, and more.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to go to the Lansing Police Department’s website.

