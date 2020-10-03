House fire in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henrietta Twp, Jackson Twp, SAESA and Chelsea Fire on scene at a house fire on Clear Lake street in Jackson County.

Crews were called to the area around 5 p.m. Saturday.

News 10 crew on scene reported smoke coming from the top of house.

Jackson County Sheriff Department said it’s an attic fire.

The department said there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.