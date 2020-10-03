Advertisement

House fire in Jackson County

Crews called to a house fire in Grass Lake Charter Township in Jackson County
Crews on scene at an attic fire in Jackson County
Crews on scene at an attic fire in Jackson County(News 10)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henrietta Twp, Jackson Twp, SAESA and Chelsea Fire on scene at a house fire on Clear Lake street in Jackson County.

Crews were called to the area around 5 p.m. Saturday.

News 10 crew on scene reported smoke coming from the top of house.

Jackson County Sheriff Department said it’s an attic fire.

The department said there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

