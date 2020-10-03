High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 3
Scores and highlights posted below as they come in.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 of the high school football season was another entertaining one in Mid-Michigan. See the scores below and highlights from games WILX attended will be attached after the Blitz airs on News 10 at 11 pm.
Game of the Week - Portland 21, Lansing Catholic 7
Fowlerville 17, Holt 14
Williamston 17, Haslett 13
Dewitt 56, Okemos 0
Mason 33, Saint Johns 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Dansville 0
East Lansing 17, Waverly 0
Jonesville 44, Reading 18
Eaton Rapids 27, Ionia 21
Grand Ledge 38, Mattawan 7
Olivet 28, Charlotte 14
Manchester 14, East Jackson 13
Grass Lake 35, Hanover-Horton 0
Riverview Gabriel Richard 41, Napoleon 7
Bath 12, Potterville 0
Fowler 23, Saranac 7
Laingsburg 26, Fulton 6
Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Stockbridge 26
Leslie 44, Perry 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 20, B.C. Harper Creek 7
Marshall 62, Jackson Northwest 26
Parma Western 42, Three Rivers 7
Ovid-Elsie 34, Chesaning 20
Gladwin 26, Dexter 20
Pinckney 56, Jackson 21
