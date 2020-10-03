Advertisement

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 3

Scores and highlights posted below as they come in.
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 of the high school football season was another entertaining one in Mid-Michigan. See the scores below and highlights from games WILX attended will be attached after the Blitz airs on News 10 at 11 pm.

Game of the Week - Portland 21, Lansing Catholic 7

Fowlerville 17, Holt 14

Williamston 17, Haslett 13

Dewitt 56, Okemos 0

Mason 33, Saint Johns 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Dansville 0

East Lansing 17, Waverly 0

Jonesville 44, Reading 18

Eaton Rapids 27, Ionia 21

Grand Ledge 38, Mattawan 7

Olivet 28, Charlotte 14

Manchester 14, East Jackson 13

Grass Lake 35, Hanover-Horton 0

Riverview Gabriel Richard 41, Napoleon 7

Bath 12, Potterville 0

Fowler 23, Saranac 7

Laingsburg 26, Fulton 6

Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Stockbridge 26

Leslie 44, Perry 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 20, B.C. Harper Creek 7

Marshall 62, Jackson Northwest 26

Parma Western 42, Three Rivers 7

Ovid-Elsie 34, Chesaning 20

Gladwin 26, Dexter 20

Pinckney 56, Jackson 21

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

