Game of the Week: Portland beats Lansing Catholic 21-7

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Raiders kept their CAAC-White streak alive (28 games) with a 21-7 win over Lansing Catholic.

Portland kept the ball on the ground, only passing the ball once, according to coach John Novara.

Quarterback Haden Gretchell and Fullback Reis Phillips contributed to the scoring.

Lansing Catholic was stuffed on offense, but Alex Watters managed to get them on the board with a punt return TD.

Next week, the Raiders travel to Eaton Rapids.

