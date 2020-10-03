Advertisement

Game of the Week: Portland beats Lansing Catholic 21-7

Portland has won 28 straight CAAC-White games
The Raiders beat Lansing catholic 21-7.
The Raiders beat Lansing catholic 21-7.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Raiders kept their CAAC-White streak alive (28 games) with a 21-7 win over Lansing Catholic.

Portland kept the ball on the ground, only passing the ball once, according to coach John Novara.

Quarterback Haden Gretchell and Fullback Reis Phillips contributed to the scoring.

Lansing Catholic was stuffed on offense, but Alex Watters managed to get them on the board with a punt return TD.

Next week, the Raiders travel to Eaton Rapids.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

HOLT FOWLERVILLE

Updated: moments ago

Sports

LCC PORTLAND

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 3

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
High school football scores and highlights from around Mid-Michigan in week 3 of the season.

Sports

Williamston edges Haslett 17-13

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
Haslett falls just short once again in 17-13 loss to Williamston.

Latest News

Sports

Fowlerville uses late FG to defeat Holt 17-14.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Fowlerville takes down Holt.

Sports

East Lansing blanks Waverly 17-0

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Trojans take down Warriors 17-0.

Sports

Pewamo-Westphalia continues to roll with big win over Dansville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
P-W takes down Dansville to start the season (3-0)

Sports

Mason shuts out Saint Johns to stay perfect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Bulldogs climb to (3-0) on the season with a big win over St Johns.

Sports

DeWitt’s offense continues to dominate in win over Okemos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
DeWitt rolls over Okemos to stay perfect.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.