Fowlerville uses late FG to defeat Holt 17-14.
Gladiators have back-to-back thrilling wins.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators took down Haslett last week on a touchdown at the buzzer and this week, the Gladiators improved to (2-1) after a game-winning field goal from Morgyn Muck. Muck gave the Gladiators the late lead and Fowlerville took it 17-14 the final.
Fowlerville will try to keep their momentum going as they face Mason next week.
Holt falls to (1-1) and will face East Lansing next week.
