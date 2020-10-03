Fowlerville uses late FG to defeat Holt 17-14.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators took down Haslett last week on a touchdown at the buzzer and this week, the Gladiators improved to (2-1) after a game-winning field goal from Morgyn Muck. Muck gave the Gladiators the late lead and Fowlerville took it 17-14 the final.

Fowlerville will try to keep their momentum going as they face Mason next week.

Holt falls to (1-1) and will face East Lansing next week.

