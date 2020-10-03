Advertisement

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway took to her official Twitter to announce she has tested positive for coronavirus. This comes after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Hope Hicks have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kellyanne Conway will start her recovery process while under medical supervision.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

