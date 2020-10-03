Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway took to her official Twitter to announce she has tested positive for coronavirus. This comes after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Hope Hicks have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kellyanne Conway will start her recovery process while under medical supervision.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

