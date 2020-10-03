East Lansing blanks Waverly 17-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans showed their impressive defense in their first game against River Rouge was no fluke in Friday’s 17-0 win over Waverly.

The Trojans took the home victory after it was sealed with a fourth quarter TD run from Asher Gregory.

The Trojans are (2-0) and will face Holt next week.

Waverly is now (1-2) and will face Gull Lake in week 4 of the high school football season.

