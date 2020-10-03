Drive through flu vaccines at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive through flu vaccines are available today at the Breslin Center. The vaccinations are available as part of a collaboration between Blue Cross Blue Shield, Alana’s Foundation and the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

Organizers say that they are charging the shots to people’s insurance.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with another event planned for downtown Grand Rapids, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.

