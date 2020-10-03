DeWitt’s offense continues to dominate in win over Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt’s offense has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season with QB Tyler Holtz leading the charge and the unit continued to dominate in a big 56-0 win over Okemos Friday night.

The Panthers improved to (3-0) on the young season with the win while the Chiefs fell to (0-3).

DeWitt will face Warren De La Salle next week while Okemos will stay in the CAAC to play Grand Ledge.

