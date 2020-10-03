Advertisement

DeWitt’s offense continues to dominate in win over Okemos

Panthers improve to (3-0)
Panthers take down the Chiefs in week 3.
Panthers take down the Chiefs in week 3.(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt’s offense has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season with QB Tyler Holtz leading the charge and the unit continued to dominate in a big 56-0 win over Okemos Friday night.

The Panthers improved to (3-0) on the young season with the win while the Chiefs fell to (0-3).

DeWitt will face Warren De La Salle next week while Okemos will stay in the CAAC to play Grand Ledge.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fowlerville uses late FG to defeat Holt 17-14.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Fowlerville takes down Holt.

Sports

East Lansing blanks Waverly 17-0

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Trojans take down Warriors 17-0.

Sports

Pewamo-Westphalia continues to roll with big win over Dansville

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
P-W takes down Dansville to start the season (3-0)

Sports

Mason shuts out Saint Johns to stay perfect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
Bulldogs climb to (3-0) on the season with a big win over St Johns.

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Four Area High School Football Power Teams All Favored Friday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
It will be the midpoint of the six game regular seasons

Sports

Stephens Out At French Open

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
It's her earliest exit from French Open

Sports

Covid Wipes Out Appalachian State Game

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
The school gets positive contact tracing

Sports

Titans Still Struggling With Covid

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Their game with Pittsburgh is off this Sunday

Sports

Braves Sweep Reds To Advance

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
Reds shut out two straight games