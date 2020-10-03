Advertisement

Court ruling on Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders leaves Ingham County health official ‘shocked’

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her powers when she filed a series of executive orders aimed to fight COVID-19.
Oct. 2, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A State Supreme Court ruling that says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer overstepped her bounds in the fight against COVID-19 doesn’t sit well with Ingham County’s top health officer.

Linda Vail told News 10 the court’s ruling that appears to void Whitmer’s executive orders made past April 30 could cause chaos for health departments throughout the state.

“I’m still really in shock in terms of what (the ruling) means from a public health perspective,” Vail said.

No matter what the fallout is from the court’s ruling, Vail said she will continue to enforce Ingham County orders that limit capacity at bars and restaurants.

She will also continue to urge people to quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 and encourage people to wear masks for protection.

The county has reported 3,600 cases of COVID-19 this year and 50 deaths. Among those cases, 1,881 of those are considered “recovered cases.”

Vail said the county is far from a full recovery and noted that more than 50 percent of the county’s cases were detected in July. Vail emphasized that 53 percent of those cases involved people ages 18 to 24.

“You can see how quickly things can explode on you and how you need to control it," Vail said of a recent surge in cases.

In a statement issued Friday, Whitmer said the court’s ruling doesn’t take effect for another 21 days.

Whitmer said “alternative sources of authority” will help enforce “many of the responsive measures I have put in place to control the spread of the virus.”

Those sources are expected to include county health departments.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, called the court’s decision Friday “a giant win for the people of Michigan and for the democratic process.”

Chatfield added he looks forward to “the coming bipartisan deliberations on the pandemic response and the improved outcomes for Michigan families.”

It’s unclear if Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature will negotiate a deal in the coming weeks or days that could provide clarity to the state’s COVID-19 response plan.

