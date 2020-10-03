Advertisement

Capitol City’s little racers are Lansing’s best kept secret

A CQMA racer burns rubber on the track.
By Jace Harper
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Located behind Reno’s Sports Bar on Highway 27 sits a race track which has provided decades of competitive and friendly racing.

The Capitol Quarter Midgets Association (CQMA) is a group which holds races for Quarter Midget cars.

The ages of racers generally range from 5-years-old to 17-years-old.

Secretary of the Capitol Quarter Midgets Association Krista Searls has been coming to the track with her family for the last six years. Between COVID-19 and some of the racers aging out, the CQMA numbers have dropped.

“In the last couple of years we’ve had a lot of our kids grow out of racing this type of race car. Once they turn 17 they move on to something bigger," said Searls. "Because of COVID, we’ve also really struggled this year. People are very nervous. We usually have about 20 races a year. We’ve moved down to 10.”

According to Searls, they’ve tried to do all they can to make families and racers feel safe from the virus.

“We have hand sanitizing areas, we wear our masks whenever we’re in tight groups together under what’s called the ‘Hot Chute’ behind me," said Searls.

Even though 2020 has been a down year for the CQMA, that hasn’t stopped the drivers from having the time of their lives.

“I’ve been doing this for a year and it’s been so much fun. My first race and my second race I’ve been winning,” said young rookie racer Raielyn.

“We get to do a lot of things you see on TV. What NASCAR drivers got to do when they were little or what they get to do out on the real track,” said 14-year-old veteran racer Nathan Koester.

Despite the stiff competition week in and week out, racers like Koester say it’s all about friendship.

“It’s a competitive sport. But, at the end of the day we can all sit around the campfire and have fun and ride our bikes around,” said Koester.

Next Saturday will be the last race day of the season. The group will be having their Fun Race Halloween Celebration.

For more information you can visit their Facebook Page.

