Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

It’s $25 for dog adoptions and $10 for cats. The animals have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Ingham County residents will also receive a dog license.

The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event runs through Sunday.

