Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

It’s $25 for dog adoptions and $10 for cats. The animals have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Ingham County residents will also receive a dog license.

The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event runs through Sunday.

