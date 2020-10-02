Sparrow Medical Minute - Steve Martin and Ron Hirschl
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sponsored. An interview with Steve Martin, M.D., Sparrow Children’s Center and Ron Hirschl, M.D., Michigan Medicine/Sparrow Children’s Center
Dr. Steve Martin of Sparrow Children’s Center and Dr. Ron Hirschl of Sparrow Children’s Center/Michigan Medicine discuss the exciting partnership between Sparrow and Michigan Medicine that helps keep critical specialized pediatric care local.
