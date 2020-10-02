Advertisement

Secretary of State offering priority driver’s license, ID appointments for some customers

SOS Benson announced branch offices will offer priority appointments from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced branch offices would offer priority driver’s license and state ID appointments from Monday, Oct. 5, through Monday, Nov. 2.

These priority appointments will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are for Michigan residents who need to get a first-time license or ID, replace (because of loss) a license or ID, or correct (because of a name change or other change) a license or ID.

The appointments will be available for booking Friday afternoon.

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Benson said. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

In addition to the priority appointment timeslot, residents also can complete these first-time, replacement or correction transactions, and other limited types of transactions, using the next-day and advance appointment categories available through the online appointment system.

Each individual must make a separate appointment to ensure enough time is allotted for service. Appointments aren’t transferable to another customer. Duplicate appointments will be canceled.

To make an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justice organizations joined by NBA coaches for Wrongful Conviction Day 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This year, Wrongful Conviction Day is highlighting the role police and prosecutor accountability plays in stopping wrongful convictions.

News

Bernie Sanders back on the road campaigning for Biden

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bernie Sanders visiting Michigan among other states to advocate for the Joe Biden campaign

News

Lansing School District extends lease with local church

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Thursday night, the Lansing School District is extending its lease with a local church.

News

Mason Public Schools goes to hybrid learning format

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The hybrid learning plan will start Monday, Oct. 19.

Latest News

News

Trump awaiting results after top aide contracts COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Lansing restaurant vandalized and broken into

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The owner is still trying to find whoever is responsible for the crime.

VOD Recordings

Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water initiative

News

Whitmer announces $500 million plan to improve water quality in Michigan

Updated: 16 hours ago
She says the $500 million dollars will help rebuild the state’s water infrastructure.

VOD Recordings

Woman frustrated by headstone delay

Updated: 17 hours ago
Woman frustrated with headstone delay

VOD Recordings

MDOT says slow down

Updated: 18 hours ago
MDOT wants drivers to slow down