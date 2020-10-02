President Trump delivers message via social media
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Trump has delivered an online message via social media discussing his current health status. He states he will be going to Walter Reed Hospital to take precautionary measures.
In the video, he thanks people for their support. He also says that First Lady Melania Trump is doing well.
WILX will keep you updated on this story.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.