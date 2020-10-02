Advertisement

President Trump delivers message via social media

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Trump has delivered an online message via social media discussing his current health status. He states he will be going to Walter Reed Hospital to take precautionary measures.

In the video, he thanks people for their support. He also says that First Lady Melania Trump is doing well.

WILX will keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

