On the Job: 10/02/2020

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is one of the fastest growing Home Warranty Company in the United States. Our foundation is based on biblical principles and we strive to follow the golden rule. Our business culture gives honor to God and operates under Godly principles.

A home warranty is a service contract that pays toward repair or replacement of any covered appliance or home system that malfunctions under normal conditions of use. We have been successful for several reasons:

CONTROL: Homeowners can choose ANY licensed contractor for claims

SECURITY: Our homeowners have depth and breadth of coverage from unexpected repair costs

EASY CLAIMS: Our homeowners enjoy 24/7/365 person-to-person service, and we are listed as a Top-10 home warranty provider by Our homeowners enjoy 24/7/365 person-to-person service, and we are listed as a Top-10 home warranty provider by Homewarrantyreviews.com

We provide our staff with a warm and welcoming work environment, which includes a kitchen with TV, as well as a work-out facility. Our employees routinely tell us how they enjoy working here.

We value our employees' hard work and dedication to quality. In addition to a positive environment with opportunities for growth and advancement, we offer competitive pay and paid time off.

We are seeking highly motivated Customer Service Representatives.

HOURS OF WORK: (Varying shifts starting at 10 a.m. Must have open availability.)

We have a great training program to equip our Customer Service Representatives (CSR) so they are fully prepared to provide support to our customers over the telephone and assist them in processing home warranty claims.

This position primarily involves customer support over the telephone in a call-center environment. CSRs use the telephone, computer, and copy and fax machine on a routine basis.

Paid holidays (64 hours of holiday pay per year), up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, Medical/Vision/Dental benefits, 401k Retirement benefits, Life Insurance, and Aflac.

If you are looking for a great career with excellent benefits, this is it!

· High school diploma or equivalent required.

· Remote work will be required for a short period of time due to social distancing. As such the following items are mandatory:

· This will be a 5-week Virtual Training program

· Must have internet speed of at least 50/100 mbps

· Must have a direct internet connection to your home or the home from which you will work (Comcast, WOW, etc.)

· Must have Chrome Browser (can be downloaded)

· Strong telephone skills

· Good written and verbal communication skills

· Self-motivated with strong work ethic, integrity, and values

· Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook

· Required background and drug screen

Come join our APHW family today!

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is an EOE.

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume to ssaltz@aphw.com

The Automated Equipment Operator is responsible for the monitoring and operation of an advanced automated material handling system in a distribution center environment. A successful operator will be able to safely, quickly, and efficiently address system faults and collaborate with internal peers and external customers to ensure that production numbers are met on an ongoing basis.

Primary Responsibilities Operation and fault correction of automated material handling equipment in a fast production environment Troubleshoot and correct system material flow issues Troubleshoot basic mechanical, electrical, and computer systems issues and escalate as appropriate Basic upkeep of system through effective management and clearing of products, packaging, and carrier material

1-2 years experience with material handling systems preferred 1-2 years experience in a warehouse environment preferred

Skills and Knowledge Ability to work in a team environment Aptitude for basic computer skills Practical attitude and ability to learn new skills Continuous improvement mindset

Basic mechanical aptitude Clear spoken communications skills

Physical Requirements Warehouse environment with temperatures ranging from +34 degrees to -15 degrees Continuous walking, climbing and standing Lifting, pulling and pushing up to 50 pounds Ability to work at heights of 80-100 feet Ability to adapt to temperature changes in a warehouse environment Fast paced environment

Shifts

Flexibility to work shifts as assigned including nights, weekends, and holidays

Stability – WITRON offers competitive wages and an excellent benefit package which includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, life, STD, and LTD plans along with a company-sponsored 401(k) retirement plan with matching contributions and a profit sharing program

Work/Life Balance – Employees have access to a generous paid time off policy, company-paid holidays, and special leave days related to certain life events

Growth Potential – As part of WITRON’s commitment to promoting from within, individual developmental opportunities are made available through comprehensive on the job training and a tuition reimbursement program

A Place You Want to Work – WITRON’s corporate philosophy is characterized by an open door policy, an environment of trust and empowerment, and a sincere appreciation shown to all colleagues

Visit our web site at www.witron.com

Witron is an Equal Opportunity Employer Problem solving and root-cause understanding Steady, professional approach in a high-pressure environment

How to Apply: To Apply, Email Resumes to ATTN: Automated Equipment Operator, addressed to Charity Lovas at clovas@witron.com

Full-time Facilities Director

The Peoples Church is looking for a collaborative and experienced leader in facilities maintenance to be our next Facilities Director. The Facility Director oversees a dedicated team responsible for the maintenance and building operations of our historic building, located in downtown East Lansing, Michigan.

Facility Director Essential Tasks:

· Provide strategic leadership and overall direction for the entire physical plant.

· Supervise the facilities staff, including but not limited to selection and promotion,

retention, recognition, direction, evaluation, corrective action, compensation,

scheduling, training and team member development.

· Manage and schedule all routine and non-routine maintenance, repairs and inspections

as well as contracting with all vendors needed to maintain the property.

· Make recommendations (including cost estimates) regarding the timing for required

repair or replacement, whether routine or non-routine, of equipment including, but not

limited to, boilers, air handling units and pumps.

· Handle emergency maintenance requests as required.

· Oversee the physical security of the building including access, alarms, and cameras.

· Manage and schedule the facility use by church and outside groups as well as enforce

facility use policies.

· Create and review the annual facilities' budget in consultation with the Buildings and

Grounds Ministry and Finance Ministry.

· Prepare specifications for capital maintenance and improvement projects, including

estimating costs and determining bid specifications for projects, equipment and

contracted services.

· Direct, schedule and oversee all outside contractors (electricians, plumbers, roofers,

landscapers, etc.).

· Contribute to our strategic planning by evaluating and projecting future facility needs

and proposing options to achieve them.

· In consultation with the Finance Ministry, solicit property, liability, vehicle, and worker’s

compensation insurance proposals and ensure adequate coverage

· Oversee the facility recycling and waste management programs including proper

disposal of hazardous materials.

· Evaluate the need for and arranges safety training sessions (blood borne pathogens, first

aid/CPR, OSHA, MSDS, and other job-related training) for staff.

· Oversee fleet vehicles use and maintenance.

· Oversee shipping and receiving.

· Other duties as assigned

Minimum of Associate’s Degree (two year college or technical school) in electrical, plumbing, HVAC or related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience

· Minimum 5 years of leadership experience with increasing responsibilities required

· Minimum 5 years' experience in building and mechanical equipment maintenance and

repair

· Experience with commercial electrical and /or HVAC preferred

· Computer skills and experience working with electronic work order systems and Google

Suite.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills required

Compensation: We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits (medical, dental and life insurance as well as short and long term disability), paid time off, and the chance to be part of a dynamic staff.

How to Apply: Please submit Letter of Introduction and Resume to: Personnel@thepeopleschurch.com

