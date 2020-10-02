Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court: Governor exceeded powers during coronavirus pandemic

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.

The court said the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months-long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature who have complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.

Click here to read the entire Michigan Supreme Court syllabus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Chairman Cox provides statement on Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Chairman Laura Cox provided the following statement regarding Friday’s 4-3 decision

Decision 2020

Speaker Chatfield provides statement after Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield released the following statement after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Whitmer’s actions have been unconstitutional.

News

Michigan has systems in place for secure elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A record-setting number of Michiganders have already requested absentee ballots.

Decision 2020

Gov. Whitmer reacts to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
Governor Whitmer has released a statement on President Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Decision 2020

County to County

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
NBC News and Meet the Press are focusing on 5 key battlegrounds that may determine who voters elect in November.

Decision 2020

Plan Your Vote

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Everything you need to know about mail-in and early in-person voting.

Decision 2020

Vote Watch

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Vote Watch is a collection of articles and updates by a team of NBC News journalists from across the network’s divisions, who collaborate and report on issues relating to U.S. election security.

News

Political analyst: presidential debates still relevant despite early voting

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Presidential debates come against the back-drop of an unprecedented number of people voting early, because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Decision 2020

State Rep. Sarah Lightner seeks re-election

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R), is hoping to hold on to her seat representing the 65th District.