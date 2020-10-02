Mason Public Schools goes to hybrid learning format

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mason School District is making plans to offer in-person learning options. The Board of Education approved a hybrid plan last month. The hybrid learning plan will start Monday, Oct. 19.

Mason Superintendent Ron Drzewicki says that staff members are excited to be able to see some of their students in-person again.

“The hybrid is a blend of remote and in-person students who come to school on Mondays -- the blue group will come in on Mondays and Thursdays and the red group will come in on Tuesdays and Fridays with Wednesdays being a full day of remote instruction working with their teachers to keep sharpening our distance learning skills,” said Drzewicki.

Administrators say they hope to make a hybrid transition for middle and high school students shortly after they get things going with elementary students.

