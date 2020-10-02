Lansing School District extends lease with local church
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Thursday night, the Lansing School District is extending its lease with a local church.
The school district’s Hill Center, located on Wise Road in Lansing, will continue to be the home of the City Life Lansing Church.
Because of COVID-19, the church will now pay $1,500 a month during months they do not hold indoor services.
Any month they actually hold indoor services at Hill Center for the entire congregation, the church will pay $3,000 dollars.
