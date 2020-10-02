Advertisement

Lansing School District extends lease with local church

(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Thursday night, the Lansing School District is extending its lease with a local church.

The school district’s Hill Center, located on Wise Road in Lansing, will continue to be the home of the City Life Lansing Church.

Because of COVID-19, the church will now pay $1,500 a month during months they do not hold indoor services.

Any month they actually hold indoor services at Hill Center for the entire congregation, the church will pay $3,000 dollars.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mason Public Schools goes to hybrid learning format

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The hybrid learning plan will start Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Trump awaiting results after top aide contracts COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Lansing restaurant vandalized and broken into

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The owner is still trying to find whoever is responsible for the crime.

VOD Recordings

Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water initiative

Latest News

News

Whitmer announces $500 million plan to improve water quality in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
She says the $500 million dollars will help rebuild the state’s water infrastructure.

VOD Recordings

Woman frustrated by headstone delay

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman frustrated with headstone delay

VOD Recordings

MDOT says slow down

Updated: 4 hours ago
MDOT wants drivers to slow down

VOD Recordings

More people report they received fake WILX checks

Updated: 4 hours ago
More people report they received fake WILX checks

VOD Recordings

School gossip and rumors: who's at risk?

Updated: 4 hours ago
School gossip and rumors: who's at risk?

VOD Recordings

Companies making COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Updated: 4 hours ago
Companies making progress on COVID-19 vaccines