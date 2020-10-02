Lansing School District extends lease with local church

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Thursday night, the Lansing School District is extending its lease with a local church.

The school district’s Hill Center, located on Wise Road in Lansing, will continue to be the home of the City Life Lansing Church.

Because of COVID-19, the church will now pay $1,500 a month during months they do not hold indoor services.

Any month they actually hold indoor services at Hill Center for the entire congregation, the church will pay $3,000 dollars.

