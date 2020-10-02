Lansing restaurant vandalized and broken into

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gump’s BBQ, a Lansing restaurant, was vandalized and broken into on Thursday evening. The owner is still trying to find whoever is responsible for the crime.

The owner filed a police report but says tonight they are left with a lot more questions than answers.

Like many other local businesses, Gump’s BBQ has been closed throughout the pandemic and had plans to reopen soon.

This morning, the owner received a picture from their neighbors showing them their shop was broken into. The owner immediately went to the shop to investigate.

Property Manager Patrice Drainville says the door was busted open and some money was stolen.

“It’s been hard enough on small businesses as it is right now and now, we have the extra cost of extra security and obviously replacing the broken door and making sure things are more secure. So, they’re making it even harder for these small businesses that have been struggling this whole time,” said Drainville.

So far, the police have not provided an update on the investigation.

Gump’s BBQ hopes to be back open in a week or two.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.