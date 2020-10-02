Advertisement

Justice organizations joined by NBA coaches for Wrongful Conviction Day 2020

The National Basketball Coaches Association join with exonerated people and justice organizations to fight for the wrongfully convicted
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project alongside the Innocence Network are marking the Seventh Annual International Wrongful Conviction Day, a day established to raise awareness of both the causes and remedies of wrongful conviction. The day is meant to recognize the tremendous costs a wrongful conviction has for innocent people and their families.

This year, Wrongful Conviction Day is highlighting the role police and prosecutor accountability plays in stopping wrongful convictions.

“As we learn and reflect on Wrongful Conviction Day, let’s commit to take action to improve the criminal justice system. Let’s commit to working toward justice for all,” said WMU-Cooley Innocence Project Director Marla Mitchell-Cichon.

The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) is joining in for the fourth year in a row. Six NBA coaches have filmed public service announcements for Wrongful Conviction Day:

Those interested in further information, may visit wrongfulconvictionday.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State offering priority driver’s license, ID appointments for some customers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
SOS Benson announced branch offices will offer priority appointments from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.

News

Bernie Sanders back on the road campaigning for Biden

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bernie Sanders visiting Michigan among other states to advocate for the Joe Biden campaign

News

Lansing School District extends lease with local church

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Thursday night, the Lansing School District is extending its lease with a local church.

News

Mason Public Schools goes to hybrid learning format

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The hybrid learning plan will start Monday, Oct. 19.

Latest News

News

Trump awaiting results after top aide contracts COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Lansing restaurant vandalized and broken into

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The owner is still trying to find whoever is responsible for the crime.

VOD Recordings

Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Governor Whitmer announces MI Clean Water initiative

News

Whitmer announces $500 million plan to improve water quality in Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
She says the $500 million dollars will help rebuild the state’s water infrastructure.

VOD Recordings

Woman frustrated by headstone delay

Updated: 16 hours ago
Woman frustrated with headstone delay

VOD Recordings

MDOT says slow down

Updated: 16 hours ago
MDOT wants drivers to slow down