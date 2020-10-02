Justice organizations joined by NBA coaches for Wrongful Conviction Day 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project alongside the Innocence Network are marking the Seventh Annual International Wrongful Conviction Day, a day established to raise awareness of both the causes and remedies of wrongful conviction. The day is meant to recognize the tremendous costs a wrongful conviction has for innocent people and their families.

This year, Wrongful Conviction Day is highlighting the role police and prosecutor accountability plays in stopping wrongful convictions.

“As we learn and reflect on Wrongful Conviction Day, let’s commit to take action to improve the criminal justice system. Let’s commit to working toward justice for all,” said WMU-Cooley Innocence Project Director Marla Mitchell-Cichon.

The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) is joining in for the fourth year in a row. Six NBA coaches have filmed public service announcements for Wrongful Conviction Day:

Those interested in further information, may visit wrongfulconvictionday.org.

