Health officials confirm 780 new confirmed coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 2, Michigan health officials have reported 780 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths. The state total now sits at 126,358 cases and 6,788 deaths.

Clinton County reports 629 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 634 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,595 cases and 50 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,123 cases and 43 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 508 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

