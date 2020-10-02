Advertisement

Employees find woman trapped inside N.C. Goodwill trailer

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A woman in North Carolina was trapped in a Goodwill trailer for at least two days before workers freed her.

Last weekend, someone cut the fence and broke into the back lot of the facility in West Asheville. They eventually cut the locks off of three donations trailers.

Employees relocked the trailers, unaware there was anybody inside until a neighbor alerted them about noises coming from the property, including a woman yelling for help.

Workers unlocked the trailer on Wednesday and found a woman, believed to be homeless, inside. She said she was trapped inside for two days.

“She got out of the trailer, actually had some donations in hand,” Goodwill’s VP of Operations Bill Haymore said. “Our staff asked if she could wait, the police department was on the way. At that point, she dropped the bags that she had and ran.”

Police later searched for the woman but didn’t find her.

“Evidently, this person was rummaging through our trailers or either sleeping there,” Haymore said.

He reported the incident is part of long-running problems.

“We have a lot of problems at this facility with the homeless population breaking into the rear,” Haymore said.

Haymore said the problem has prompted the facility to hire off-duty police officers to patrol the area.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State offering priority driver’s license, ID appointments for some customers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
SOS Benson announced branch offices will offer priority appointments from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.

National

AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL already had postponed the Titans' game Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

National Politics

Sen. Graham: I talked to president Fri. morning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., discussed his conversation with President Donald Trump after the president was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US hiring slows for 3rd month in sign of struggling economy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

National Politics

Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Breaking

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

News

Justice organizations joined by NBA coaches for Wrongful Conviction Day 2020

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This year, Wrongful Conviction Day is highlighting the role police and prosecutor accountability plays in stopping wrongful convictions.