Coffee With a Cop Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing area community will have the opportunity to get to know members of local law enforcement while enjoying a warm drink and tasty doughnut next week.

The Lansing Police Department’s community service is hosting this year’s Coffee With a Cop event at the BIGGBY COFFEE on Jolly Road. The event is an occasion for local residents to meet with members of the department in a non-emergency situation and to have a nice conversation.

Coffee With a Cop is happening Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

