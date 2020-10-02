Chairman Cox provides statement on Michigan Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox provided the following statement regarding Friday’s 4-3 decision by the Michigan Supreme Court overruling Governor Whitmer’s emergency executive powers:

“This is a great day for the people of Michigan. The court rightly recognized that the constitution gives the legislature a role to represent the people of this state. Governor Whitmer overexerted her powers. The legislature wants to be a willing partner in dealing with COVID-19 and Governor Whitmer should recognize their duly delegated role.”

