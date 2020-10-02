Advertisement

Antenna users who watch WILX on Channel 27 will need to rescan on October 8th

Channel 27 is moving to Channel 29
Remote control used by adult man in his hand
Remote control used by adult man in his hand
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

On October 8, 2020, there will be an outage for antenna users that watch WILX on Channel 27. We will be taking the transmitter down October 8th to move Channel 27 to Channel 29. If you watch WILX on 27, you will then need to rescan your television to pick up WILX on Channel 29. (Note that 27.1 - 27.7 will move to 29.1 - 29.7. Please refer to the three simple steps below to rescan.)

x
x

Antenna users who watch WILX on Channel 27 will need to rescan their television on October 8, 2020.

