Advertisement

AG Nessel urging House to adopt legislation to strengthen Elder Abuse Protections

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of an initiative to protect Michigan’s elderly, Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan Senate on Thursday passed Senate Bill 77, which addresses nursing home residents and their use of electronic monitoring.

“Protecting the rights of Michigan’s senior population is one of my most important responsibilities as Attorney General. With Thursday’s passage of Senate Bill 77, our state is taking a giant leap forward in promoting the health and welfare of those who reside in nursing homes. Permitting the voluntary use of monitoring devices in these facilities will serve as a powerful deterrent against elder abuse and may provide law enforcement with the concrete evidence we need to secure a conviction if or when any abuse takes place. I am encouraged to see the Senate pass this important bill in such an overwhelming, bipartisan manner and am hopeful the House of Representatives will act quickly to pass this bill before the end of session.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 780 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 126,358 cases and 6,788 deaths.

News

UP moves back to phase 4 of reopening plan due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The region saw a sharp increase, and now has what officials are calling the most concerning numbers in the state.

News

Coffee With a Cop Day in Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mara Peverini
A chance for the public to interact with police in a non-emergency situation.

News

MHSAA announces changes for cross country, swimming and diving tournaments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The MHSAA has approved changes for these tournaments in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State offering priority driver’s license, ID appointments for some customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
SOS Benson announced branch offices will offer priority appointments from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.

News

Justice organizations joined by NBA coaches for Wrongful Conviction Day 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This year, Wrongful Conviction Day is highlighting the role police and prosecutor accountability plays in stopping wrongful convictions.

News

Bernie Sanders back on the road campaigning for Biden

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bernie Sanders visiting Michigan among other states to advocate for the Joe Biden campaign

News

Lansing School District extends lease with local church

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Thursday night, the Lansing School District announced they are extending their lease with a local church.

News

Mason Public Schools goes to hybrid learning format

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The hybrid learning plan will start Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Trump awaiting results after top aide contracts COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.