Woman waiting more than five months for father’s headstone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Tammy Shepard’s dad died in July of 2019, she didn’t have enough money to buy a headstone.

But after a month or so, she was able to scrape the money together.

“I picked up a second job and sold the car I had just so I could pay it off. It was almost $4000,” she said.

Shepard was hoping to have it installed at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden by the one-year anniversary of his death.

“May 10th, they were like ‘yeah it’ll be here at the end of June so we’re looking good.’”

But a mistake in the engraving led to what Shepard says was a string of unanswered phone calls.

“It wasn’t until July that I found out that it never got re-ordered in May. They never bothered to call me or tell me anything. When I owed them money, I can call out there and they will call me back. But, for weeks on end I would call and didn’t get a call back.”

Shepard says she’s seen reviews online and that she’s not the only one this has happened to.

“They lied to you and take your money and don’t follow through the product. I paid for it, my dad deserves it, and yet I can’t get anywhere because they keep lying and saying one thing and doing another. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when I saw those fresh graves that got a brand new shiny headstone, and my dad still doesn’t have his.”

News 10 reached out to Chapel Hill for a comment and a representative told me the headstone will be delivered Friday.

