A guide to election security
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILX News 10′s partners at NBC have created a series of tools to help navigate the 2020 election.

Vote Watch is a collection of articles and updates by a team of NBC News journalists from across the network’s divisions, who collaborate and report on issues relating to U.S. election security. This includes social media misinformation and disinformation as well as voting machine and technology issues.

To access Vote Watch CLICK HERE.

Latest News

Decision 2020

County to County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
NBC News and Meet the Press are focusing on 5 key battlegrounds that may determine who voters elect in November.

Decision 2020

Plan Your Vote

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Everything you need to know about mail-in and early in-person voting.

News

Political analyst: presidential debates still relevant despite early voting

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Presidential debates come against the back-drop of an unprecedented number of people voting early, because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Latest News

Decision 2020

State Rep. Sarah Lightner seeks re-election

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R), is hoping to hold on to her seat representing the 65th District.

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

VOD Recordings

Early voting underway in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
Spencer Soicher is at Lansing City Hall with an update on where things stand.

News

Lansing is making absentee ballot drop boxes more available

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday at least 2.39 million voters requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Election News

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections.

News

GOP Chair will visit Lansing Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
Michigan native and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in Lansing Tuesday.