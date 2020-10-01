Ticket scalping is now legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new bill signed into law by Michigan Governor Whitmer has made it legal to sell an event ticket for more than the face value.

Ticket scalping, or the practice of selling an event ticket for more than its face value, has been illegal in Michigan. The law Whitmer signed now allows the practice to go on so, Michiganders who can no longer attend an event can recoup their costs.

In an effort to protect consumers from scams the law requires that the seller have physical possession or control of the ticket before offering it for resale. The package also prohibits the practice of using, selling, purchasing, or possessing “ticketing bot” software that buys up large amounts of event tickets, circumventing a seller’s purchase limits.

