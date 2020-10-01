Advertisement

Stephens Out At French Open

(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - Sloane Stephens has lost in the second round of the French Open, her earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round defeat on her debut in 2011.

The 29th-seeded American lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Spanish player Paula Badosa. Stephens led Badosa 27-20 in winners but made 36 unforced errors compared to 18 for her unseeded opponent.

Stephens reached the French Open quarterfinals last year and the final in 2018. She had reached at least the third round every year since 2012 except for 2017 when she was injured.

In other results Thursday:

- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

- Unseeded American Danielle Collins defeated Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3, ending the Danish teen’s surprise run. Tauson was coming off an upset of U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

- Former champion Jelena Ostapenko beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH'-koh-vah) 6-4, 6-2.

- No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) dispatched Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round.

- Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match that lasted five hours.

Latest News

Sports

Four Area High School Football Power Teams All Favored Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
It will be the midpoint of the six game regular seasons

Sports

Covid Wipes Out Appalachian State Game

Updated: 1 hours ago
The school gets positive contact tracing

Sports

Titans Still Struggling With Covid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Their game with Pittsburgh is off this Sunday

Sports

Braves Sweep Reds To Advance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Reds shut out two straight games

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/30/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions want fans for their third home game in Ford Field—Gov. Whitmer says she is not bowing to NFL pressure. So the Lions may play in an empty Ford field all season which of course would negate any home field advantage. Even a few fans might help the Lions but they perhaps better get used to an empty building and hope for the same conditions on the road.

Sports

Michigan International Speedway to host only one NASCAR weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
For NASCAR executives, it’s all about having short-term pain for long-term gain.

Sports

Injury Knocks Serena Out at French Open

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
He majors victory total remains at 23

Sports

Rangers Part Ways With Star Lundqvist

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Don't the Detroit Red Wings Need a Goalie?

Sports

NFL Threatening Further Punishment Over Mask Violations

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Suspensions could be levied

Sports

NFL Pushes Back Titans vs. Steelers Game

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
The Titans Have Covid Issues