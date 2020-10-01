Stephens Out At French Open

PARIS (AP) - Sloane Stephens has lost in the second round of the French Open, her earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round defeat on her debut in 2011.

The 29th-seeded American lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Spanish player Paula Badosa. Stephens led Badosa 27-20 in winners but made 36 unforced errors compared to 18 for her unseeded opponent.

Stephens reached the French Open quarterfinals last year and the final in 2018. She had reached at least the third round every year since 2012 except for 2017 when she was injured.

In other results Thursday:

- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

- Unseeded American Danielle Collins defeated Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3, ending the Danish teen’s surprise run. Tauson was coming off an upset of U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

- Former champion Jelena Ostapenko beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH'-koh-vah) 6-4, 6-2.

- No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) dispatched Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round.

- Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match that lasted five hours.