River Trail Bridges to be closed for rehabilitation work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the River Trail bridges west of Pennsylvania Avenue and Potter Park Zoo between Beech Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, will be closed for rehabilitation starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

The work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2020.

Detours will be provided on Eastbound Detour:

North on Pennsylvania Avenue

West on Hazel Street

South on Beech Street back to the River Trail

Detours will be provided on Westbound Detour:

North on Beech Street

East on Hazel Street

South on Pennsylvania Avenue back to the River Trail

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

