River Trail Bridges to be closed for rehabilitation work

(MGN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the River Trail bridges west of Pennsylvania Avenue and Potter Park Zoo between Beech Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, will be closed for rehabilitation starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

The work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2020.

Detours will be provided on Eastbound Detour:

  • North on Pennsylvania Avenue
  • West on Hazel Street
  • South on Beech Street back to the River Trail

Detours will be provided on Westbound Detour:

  • North on Beech Street
  • East on Hazel Street
  • South on Pennsylvania Avenue back to the River Trail

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

