Rep. LaFave speaks more about his experience testing positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday night, Michigan State Representative Beau LaFave spoke out about his experience testing positive for COVID-19 after a visit to the State Capitol last week.

Once he found out he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, he went and got tested. His results came back positive, but he says his opinions of the virus has not changed.

“I immediately called the House business office and gave a list of people that I was closest to,” said Rep. LaFave. “Informing everybody if they feel any symptoms at all or if they were in close contact with me, they should get tested immediately.”

Since March, Governor Whitmer has issued over 100 executive orders.

“My biggest disappointment is the governor has decided that the legislature doesn’t matter, our experiences, members getting COVID-19 and having close neighbors and friends contracting the disease doesn’t matter to her. What matters is her opinion and that’s it and that I find to be troubling,” he said.

LaFave says he would have liked to have had discussions with Governor Whitmer.

“The governor is never going to give up power. She didn’t want to work with us a year ago when she did 270 line items in the budget and cut things like a veteran cemetery in the Upper Peninsula and autism funding. If she gets power, she’s never going to let it go at this point. It’s much more about her ego than protecting health and safety,” LaFave said.

Now, LaFave says he’s working to get better and staying home. When he’s done with quarantining, he plans to continue social distancing.

“Fortunately, we got all of our work done in the last couple of weeks. A budget is on the governor’s desk. We got a lot of housekeeping done. We don’t need to be back in the house for a couple weeks,” he said. “I’m going to take full advantage of that. I’ll be staying home probably another full week - a week and a half maybe.”

