WILX News 10′s partners at NBC have created a series of tools to help navigate the 2020 election.

With the nation still dealing with COVID-19 county clerks are having to consider safety precautions as well as the normal rigors of gathering votes. The rules are different this year as a result, and not all states are handling things the same way. This interactive tool is designed to answer questions voters have about when, where and how they can vote in this year’s election.

To access Plan Your Vote CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.