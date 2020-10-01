Michigan man charged with 2010 sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka reports Brad Allen Risner out of Coldwater, Michigan, is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and one count of Unlawful Imprisonment. The charges pertain to a 2010 sexual assault within the City of Jackson.

Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The Department of Corrections and Unlawful Imprisonment carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison with the Department of Corrections. Risner was arraigned Wednesday in front of Magistrate Fred Bishop. His bond was set at $250,000.

In 2019, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was awarded and accepted a grant to expand and regionalize its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to include investigations in Jackson County. Those investigations surround previously untested sexual assault kits from various agencies within both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

Risner is currently charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct and awaits trial in both Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County.

“We care about victims, we care about justice. We are invested in crimes that occurred yesterday and crimes that occurred like in this case, ten years ago," said Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka. "I admire this grant, the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative as a whole and the agencies in this community for never losing sight of justice for the victims of sexual assault.”

A preliminary examination has been set before the Honorable Judge Michael Klaeren for Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

