Local Dean Transportation hiring event scheduled for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Lansing on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They are looking for diesel mechanic, bus drivers and attendants. Immediate driving and attendant positions available for both general education and special needs bus routes. On-the-spot interviews and job offers will be made to qualified candidates at the event.

Drivers start at $16.20 per hour, while attendants start at $11.15 - $12.15 per hour. Drivers and Attendants may also receive a $250-$750 sign-on bonus, although amounts depend on the position and level of experience. All positions receive a benefits package that includes health insurance, 401k, paid time off and more.

The company says that no prior professional driving experience needed, as new drivers will receive paid training to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License.

Dean Transportation is asking that attendees bring ID and face mask to the event.

The hiring event will take place at 4600 Aurelius Road in Lansing. Those who are interested but unable to attend the event may apply online at www.deandifference.com/careers.

