Habitat for Humanity in Michigan wins grant to repair veteran homes

(Courtesy Photo)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced a $1 million grant to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. The goal of the grant is to repair or modify the homes of veterans who are low-income and have disabilities. The funding was issued via the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP).

VHRMP is competitively awarding grants to nonprofit organizations, meaning the organizations submit proposals to repair and modify veteran homes and officials from Veterans Housing select the proposal they deem best. Winning proposals from nonprofit organizations receive grants of up to $1 million each.

Habitat for Humanity in Michigan has just received one such grant.

The grants may be used to modify or rehabilitate eligible veterans' primary residences or to provide grantees' affiliates (such as a local Habitat for Humanity group) with technical, administrative, and training support in connection with those services.

“This program is another example of how HUD continues to work in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the housing needs of those who have served our nation,” said Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

VHRMP funds may be used to:

  • Make physical modifications to accommodate the functional limitations that result from having a disability such as wheelchair ramps, bathroom fixtures, special lighting, etc.
  • Making physical modifications to allow for a veteran’s caregiver
  • Rehabilitation of a residence that is in disrepair
  • Installing energy efficiency features or equipment when utility costs are a financial burden
  • Other activities that address the adaptive housing needs of the veteran
  • Provision of technical, administrative, and training support to an affiliate of the grant recipient in connection with modification and rehabilitation services provided under the VHRMP.

